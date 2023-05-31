MLW issued the following press release announcing that Ichiban will take on TJ Crawford in singles-action at the July 8th television tapings in Philadelphia. The tapings are a part of the company’s “Never Say Never” event and are being held at the famous 2300 Arena. Full details can be found below.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

A wave of excitement hit social media upon the announcement of Ichiban’s MLW debut. The buzz for Ichiban’s debut turned a lot of heads… and caught the attention of many inside MLW, including the “Silver Sniper” TJ Crawford.

Crawford, who has proven to be a heavy hitting technician, doesn’t think much of the hype for Ichiban. Wasting no time, Crawford demanded (and reportedly threatened) league officials for a match with the masked fighter and now it is official.

The Ichiban vs. Crawford bout is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.

Ichiban welcomes the challenge from Crawford. Determined to prove he is MLW’s strongest warrior, Ichiban’s mission is to climb the middleweight rankings and fight for gold.

What happens when The NumberOne Dojo’s Kokujin Katana” rumbles “The Silver Sniper”?

Find out Saturday, July 8 in Philadelphia. Get tickets now at http://www.MLW2300.com.

NEVER SAY NEVER FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Hammerstone (champion) vs. Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford

Gene Snisky in action!

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Jacob Fatu

BOMAYE Fight Club

Mance Warner

Rickey Shane Page

Raven

AKIRA

Delmi Exo

World Tag Team Champions Samoan SWAT Team

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

Sam Adonis

1 Called Manders

Mr. Thomas

Matthew Justice

Matt Striker

Mandy León

Mister Saint Laurent

Sam Laterna

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** SPECIAL 7PM FUSION TV TAPING START TIME ***

FITE+ Premium Live Event broadcast begins at 8PM ET.

General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 7:00pm.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Fusion Showtime

8:00 p.m.: MLW premium live event on FITE+

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!

MORE ABOUT THE 2300 ARENA

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events. The 2300 Arena also hosts fashion shows, corporate and private parties, political rallies, conventions and more.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

