Bryan Danielson isn’t going to listen to any jibber jabber from Nigel McGuinness.

The American Dragon discussed his old rival during the post-AEW Double or Nothing media scrum, where he threatened to break his neck if he continued to run his mouth, then later complimented McGuinness for being an excellent commentator and former wrestler. Despite those compliments, Danielson says he trains harder than McGuinness because McGuinness doesn’t train at all.

I think Nigel probably needs to shut his mouth a little bit. At this point in his life, I don’t think he can handle the same intensity that he could in 2006. When you watch him on commentary…I think the world of Nigel. I think the world of him as a wrestler and as a commentator, but he no longer has the physical ability to matchup with me. He did at one point, but here I am, I’m 42 years old, and I train so hard to stay like this. He stopped training. Do you think you can catch back up in three months? No, you can’t. I look at his neck and I think that I’d break it.

Danielson led the Blackpool Combat Club to victory over The Elite at Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Check out the full media scrum below.

