Jon Moxley is headed back to Sami Callihan’s The Wrestling Revolver promotion.

Moxley has been announced for TWR’s Ring of Destiny event on Saturday, June 17 from the Calumet Center in Dayton, Ohio. His opponent has not been announced as of this writing. The event will air live on FITE.

This TWR booking for Moxley seemingly confirms reports on how he and The Blackpool Combat Club won’t be regularly featured on AEW Collision as June 17 is also the date of the Collision premiere in Chicago, which is just over a 4 hour drive from Dayton. AEW’s Konosuke Takeshita is also booked for TWR Ring of Destiny, along with Impact World Champion Steve Maclin, Impact X-Division Champion Trey Miguel, The Motor City Machine Guns, and Billie Starkz. A sale on tickets is being offered via revolvertickets.com.

Moxley made his TWR debut with a Street Fight win over Jimmy Jacobs in October 2021. He then returned in June 2022 with a win over Mike Bailey and teamed with Callihan for a win over Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards in July 2022, and teamed with Callihan again for a Switchblades Rules win over JT Dunn and Logan James in August of last year. Moxley’s last TWR appearance came on May 6 at Mayhem For All, where he defeated Jake Crist.

