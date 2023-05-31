Chris Sabin vs. Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Trey Miguel has been announced for Against All Odds.

Sabin vs. Miguel will be a rematch from the recent Impact Under Siege event, where Miguel retained in controversial fashion. After a back & forth bout, Sabin was dropkicked into the referee. Sabin then hit Cradle Shock for the pin but the referee was down, which allowed Miguel to spray paint into Sabin’s eyes, then roll him up for the pin to win.

The 2023 Impact Against All Odds pay-per-view is scheduled for Friday, June 9 at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds in Columbus, Ohio. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Alex Shelley vs. Steve Maclin (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

8-4-1 Match

Nick Aldis, Rich Swann, Mike Bailey, Moose, Jonathan Gresham, Heath, PCO, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray

Starts as eight-man tag team match with Bully, Gresham, Heath and Aldis vs. Moose, Bailey, Swann and PCO; Winning team then competes in a Fatal 4 Way; Winner will be named #1 contender to the Impact World Title at Slammiversary.

