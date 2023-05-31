Bret Hart is a big fan of Rey Mysterio.

The Hitman spoke about the lucha-libre legend during a recent interview with the Johnny I Pro Show, where he complimented Mysterio for being one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. Hart adds that the respect he has for Mysterio is indescribable and that he wishes he could have had one match against the newest member of the WWE Hall of Fame.

I’ll say this like one of the greatest, maybe the greatest wrestlers of all time that people don’t often forget about or don’t recognize. Rey Mysterio is maybe one of the greatest. I wish I could have had one match with Rey Mysterio just to be in the ring with him. He’s one of my favorites and is always a class act. Very few wrestlers have the respect that I have for Rey Mysterio.

Hart and Mysterio both competed for WCW at the same time, but never had the opportunity to wrestle one another. The Hitman’s in-ring career would come to an end shortly after that following his infamous Starrcade showdown with Goldberg. He has remained a prominent figure in the industry ever since.

Meanwhile, Mysterio recently faced off against his son Dominik at WrestleMania 39 and is currently involved with the revived LWO faction.

You can check out Hart’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Inside The Ropes)