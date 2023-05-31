Logan Paul talks about his temporary hiatus away from WWE.

The famous Youtube personality/celebrity boxer has become one of WWE’s breakout performers over the past year and a half, which includes him having marquee matchups with Roman Reigns, The Miz, Rey Mysterio and most recently against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. However, since his loss to the Visionary Paul has been absent from programming, but admits on the latest edition of his Impaulsive podcast that he is hungry for a return.

I am so hungry to get back in there, dude, I’m so hungry to get back in there and I just got cable. I just got cable down here in Puerto Rico. So, I’ve been watching Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, and the big events, Night of Champions just happened, as a fan.

Paul adds that he’s finally watching WWE from a “consumer” point of view, and feels like it will help him perform better over the next couple of years.

For the first time, I’m watching the consumer angle, I didn’t always do that. As a YouTuber I got to go and be a YouTuber because I knew what people were looking for and what they wanted and what made a good video and kept the audience, retained. Now as a WWE fan, I can see how the performance translates from what it feels like from my perspective to on TV and I think this angle in these last three months I’ve had off in this sport will lead to an amazing next couple years in the WWE. I’m really excited to get back.

WWE commentator Corey Graves recently explained why he thinks a Logan Paul vs. Bad Bunny match would do huge numbers for the company. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by F4WOnline)