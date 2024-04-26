A handful of matches are now official for TNA Wrestling’s next special event following this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.

During Thursday night’s post-TNA Rebellion 2024 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS program, a featured match for TNA Under Siege 2024 was announced to be “BROKEN” Matt Hardy, “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Trent Seven taking on Moose, Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers.

Additionally, the TNA Knockouts World Tag-Team Champions Jody Threat and Dani Luna will defend their titles against the team of Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards, Mustafa Ali will defend his TNA X-Division Championship against either Trey Miguel or Ace Austin, Jordynne Grace and PCO will team up to take on Steph De Lander and Kon, and Hammerstone will go one-on-one against Jake Something.

TNA Under Siege 2024 is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 3, 2024 on TNA Plus from the Washington Armory in Albany, New York.