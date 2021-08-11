TNT has announced several Watch Parties for the AEW Rampage premiere.

The Rampage premiere Watch Parties will take place at various locations this Friday night in Pittsburgh, Chicago, and New York City. There will be chances to claim exclusive AEW merchandise and more.

The AEW Rampage premiere will take place this Friday night from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. The show will air live on TNT at 10pm ET, with Taz, Excalibur, Chris Jericho and Mark Henry on commentary. Hometown star Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women’s World Title against Red Velvet, and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will also be in action.

TNT noted in a press release that all Watch Parties will be held in accordance with local ordinances, as well as individual establishment rules related to COVID-19. They ask fans to please abide by local and establishment rules if attending.

TNT sent us the following locations for the Watch Parties:

Pittsburgh Watch Parties Redbeard’s on Sixth

144 6th St. Pittsburgh, PA

Starts at 9pm EST Redbeard’s on Shiloh

201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh, PA 15211

Starts at 9pm EST Chicago Watch Parties Replay Lincoln Park – Hosted by Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc.

2833 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

Starts at 7pm CST Highline

169 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654

Starts at 7pm CST New York Watch Parties Overlook NYC

225 E 44th St, New York, NY 10017

Starts at 8pm EST The Gin Mill

442 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024

Starts at 8pm EST

