During his interview with Sportskeeda, Tom Prichard spoke on why he thinks Roman Reigns will eventually land as a babyface again. Here’s what he had to say:

I think it’s a respect that the more he does, the more respect he will gain. It’s kind of like Cena. Even though people boo Cena or do the Angle chant when Kurt would come out, you knew, and fans still respected those guys because they were professional, and they performed every night on that level. So, I think Roman Reigns is going to have the same thing happen to him too. He is doing what he doing now.

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: Sportskeeda.