PW Insider recently spoke to NXT superstar and former NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa, who told the publication that there are plenty of guys he’s eyeing to work with on Raw and SmackDown, and hopes to continue building his legacy before he decided to hang em up. Highlights are below.

Says he would love to clash with the talent on Raw and SmackDown:

The Raw brand is fantastic. Great roster, lots of talented men and women. Same thing with SmackDown, same thing with NXT. I’d love to get in there with everybody.

On building his legacy: