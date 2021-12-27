Toni Storm made an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin.

During it, she talked about making the switch from the Storm Zero, a sitout powerbomb, to the Storm One DDT where she flips her opponent over her back and transitions into a DDT.

“I’ve got a new finisher and so far, I’ve only done it to Zoey Stark and Zelina Vega. I’m having fun with the new one. i can’t wait to hit it on Charlotte Flair and everybody else. I got it from my coach in England, Dean Allmark, who’s been an absolute just great mentor, great coach. When I saw him do that, I was like, ‘As your student, I would really like it if I could steal that, please.’ He gave me his blessing. I’m proud to take a bit of my training school and show the world.”

