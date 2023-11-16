AEW has announced an early lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will air live immediately following the special Friday edition of Collision. You can check out the Collision lineup here, or see the Rampage lineup below.

-Renee Paquette will have a sit-down interview with Jay White

-Renee Paquette will have a sit-down interview with AEW world champion MJF

-Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura