Game Changer Wrestling issued the following press release on Twitter announcing that indie sensation Tony Deppen has been pulled from tonight’s 56 Nights event due to COVID-19 safety protocols. He will be replaced by Ken Broadway, who will be taking on former NXT cruiserweight championship ACH.
The promotion writes, “In adherence to GCW’s Covid-19 protocols and with an abundance of caution, Tony Deppen will be unable to participate in today’s event.”
Check it out below.
In adherence to GCW's Covid-19 protocols and with an abundance of caution, Tony Deppen will be unable to participate in today's event. A replacement will be announced ASAP.#GCW56Nights
*7PM TONITE – LIVE on FITE!*#GCW56Nights
Just Signed
ACH
vs
KEN BROADWAY
Plus
Alex v Atticus
Blake v Moriarty
Dickinson v Radrick
Mance v Tankman
Jordan vs Tre
Scramble
+ more
+more
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/v82s612a5H pic.twitter.com/wdVLpwgfYE
