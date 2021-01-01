Game Changer Wrestling issued the following press release on Twitter announcing that indie sensation Tony Deppen has been pulled from tonight’s 56 Nights event due to COVID-19 safety protocols. He will be replaced by Ken Broadway, who will be taking on former NXT cruiserweight championship ACH.

The promotion writes, “In adherence to GCW’s Covid-19 protocols and with an abundance of caution, Tony Deppen will be unable to participate in today’s event.”

In adherence to GCW's Covid-19 protocols and with an abundance of caution, Tony Deppen will be unable to participate in today's event. A replacement will be announced ASAP.#GCW56Nights — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 1, 2021