All Elite Wrestling has confirmed a new match for this week’s Dynamite.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS Wednesday night program, Tony Khan has announced the addition of a tag-team bout pitting The Young Bucks against Penta El Zero Miedo & Komander.

Previously announced for the show is “Like a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight” with Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Kota Ibushi, and Paul Wight vs. Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita, plus Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta vs. Orange Cassidy and HOOK, the latest from AEW Champion & ROH Tag-Team Champion MJF and more.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.