A new singles match has been revealed for this week’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce Sammy Guevara vs. Dante Martin for Dynamite.

“Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen on TBS @oceana @lucha_angel1 vs @sammyguevara 2 of wrestling’s top athletes will go 1-on-1! Sammy wrestling for the first time since Eddie threw him off the cage 4 weeks ago; Dante coming off a good win tonight! See you TOMORROW,” Khan wrote after Dark.

While Guevara interfered to help Chris Jericho win the Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match over Eddie Kingston at Fyter Fest Night 2 last week, this will be his first actual match since Kingston threw him off the double cage at Blood & Guts on June 29. This will be Sammy’s first singles match since he dropped the AEW TNT Title to former champion Scorpio Sky in the Ladder Match on the April 27 Dynamite. Martin lost to Lee Moriarty on last Friday’s Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of AEW Rampage, but he bounced back with a win over Peter Avalon on last night’s Dark.

Wednesday’s Fight for The Fallen special will air live from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. Below are the updated line-ups for Dynamite and the Fight for The Fallen edition of Rampage, along with Khan’s full tweet:

AEW DYNAMITE FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN, WEDNESDAY:

* Dante Martin vs. Sammy Guevara

* Jungle Boy will speak for the first time since Christian Cage turned heel on him

* Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Sterling and Tony Nese in a Handicap Match with AEW World Tag Team Champion Keith Lee banned from ringside

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks defends against Danhausen

* AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa defends against Miyu Yamashita

* Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Rush

AEW RAMPAGE FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN, FRIDAY:

* Matt Sydal vs. Lee Moriarty

* Ethan Page vs. Leon Ruffin

