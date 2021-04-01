AEW superstar Matt Hardy took to Twitter earlier today to take a shot at the Dark Order, who pranked him on April Fools Day and sent Big Money to take aim at Alan Angels, better known as “5.” President Tony Khan would then confirm that Hardy and “5” will settle their differences on Monday’s edition of DARK: ELEVATION.

That sounds like a dope match for #AEWDarkElevation on Monday night, Alan 5 Angels vs. Big Money Matt Hardy. Consider it booked. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 1, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DARK:ELEVATION

-Scorpio Sky/Ethan Page versus The Sydal Brothers

-Thunder Rosa in Action

-Matt Hardy versus “5”