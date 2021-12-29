AEW President Tony Khan did an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

What makes Cody Rhodes such a critical factor in AEW:

“Cody is important on and off camera. He’s a great person backstage, but he’s also a tremendous star on camera. That was a great pro wrestling main event he had with Sammy Guevara on Christmas, with a very polarizing result that got people talking. It’s great buzz going into this week. Cody has the ability to generate that type of buzz and have that caliber of great matches. He’s also doing a lot of charitable work off camera with our community outreach team. He worked with WarnerMedia to become a prominent part of their shows, too, but his bread and butter is still pro wrestling.”

Hook: