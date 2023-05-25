AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the pro wrestling media earlier today to hype up this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, discuss the launch of AEW’s newest program Collision, and touch on other industry related topics. Highlights can be found below.

-The first question is regarding a brand split for AEW now that Collision has been announced. Khan says that he understands why fans would be excited for that type of move, but he’s yet to announce or making any decision regarding a split. He will keep

-Second question is about the future of AEW Dynamite and Rampage after Warner gave them more programming with Collision. Khan says that the network contacted him about AEW having more air time, and that he hopes to take Dynamite to new heights in the future. He adds that the length of their new television deal is similar to previous deal they have signed.

-Third question is about AEW Collision running on Saturday nights and the competition that AEW will have to face. Khan believes that Saturday night is the best night to sell tickets to live events. He says AEW has plans to make Collision a destination show and getting people excited for the debut event in Chicago. He ends by saying that there are a lot of reasons to run on Saturday and he’s excited to explore all the options.

-Next question is about the premiere of AEW Collision and whether Khan is intentionally not announcing anything to build up hype for the show. Khan laughs and says that Double or Nothing is the main focus right now but that he has been intentionally secretive for what he has planned, including who will be at the Collision debut. He confirms that AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation are finished but that was because of an agreement AEW made with Warner Bros. Media. He ends by saying that Collision will make AEW a better and stronger company.

-Next question is about NXT Battleground running the same night as AEW Double or Nothing. Khan says the feeling from day one is that NXT and AEW were going to compete against each other and that competition is good for wrestling. He does clarify that he likes competition when it is ethical, but doesn’t think it has been ethical when it comes from the “other side.

-Next question is about whether Tony Khan had any desire to run next year’s Double or Nothing event from the new sphere venue in Las Vegas. He says he doesn’t know much about the new venue but is excited about to study it for the future.

-Fourteenth question is about whether AEW will run more PPV events now that they have another television program. Khan says he’s open to it but that it has to make economic sense for AEW, as well as make sense with their partnership with WB Discovery. He says the relationship with the network is better than it has ever been.

-Next question is about bringing a women on the commentary team for Collision, with Veda Scott being mentioned as a potential choice. Khan says that Scott is a fantastic option in ROH or AEW before mentioning that he gets to work with a lot of great commentators like Kevin Kelly in NJPW, the ROH team, and the current team they have for AEW Dynamite and Rampage.

-Next question is about Mercedes Moné and whether her injury affects any plans for Forbidden Door. Khan calls Moné one of the very best wrestlers in the world and wishes her well in her recovery from injury. Regarding Willow Nightingale, Khan says that he specifically sent Willow to NJPW because he knew she could compete at the highest of levels and is excited for her run as NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion.

-Tony Khan ends the call by saying he’s extremely excited to be back in Las Vegas, which is the town that the inaugural Double or Nothing event took place. He believes the show will certainly live up to the hype.

