AEW President & General Manager Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio earlier today to discuss the “Hall of Fame worthy” talent acquisition that he and Paul Wight have been promising for Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

As seen in the clip below, Khan talked to host David LaGreca and his co-host, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, and said the new AEW signing is one of his all-time favorite wrestlers. Khan was asked if this signing really will be a huge topic of discussion on Monday morning.

“Yes,” Khan answered. “One of my all-time favorite wrestlers I’m very excited about.”

Khan added, “I am fired up.”

Henry and LaGreca expressed their excitement over the big reveal at Revolution.

“I’ll say one thing, it’s one of my all-time favorite wrestlers,” Khan continued. “I tipped this on AEW Unrestricted [podcast], I said the gender is a male. He’s coming, he’s going to do great things for us, he’s committed, he’s going to sign a contract on Sunday at Revolution on pay-per-view.

“We’re going to have all these great matches, and also we’ll have this big news coming out of the show. Mark, I know you’ll be very excited. I think it’s going to be really cool.”

For what it’s worth, Khan noted in a February 2020 interview that his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestlers would include current AEW star Chris Jericho with WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin, Ric Flair, and Bret Hart. The main names being speculated on social media include WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle and Mick Foley, among others.

Stay tuned for more and remember to join us all weekend for Revolution coverage.

