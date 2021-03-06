It looks like the WWE ThunderDome setup may be staying in the Tampa, Florida market.

The WWE ticketing department is still arranging flights to Tampa for the post-WrestleMania 37 RAW and the post-WrestleMania SmackDown, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This indicates that the next ThunderDome location will likely be somewhere else in the Tampa market, where they are running from now for Tropicana Field.

WWE began their residency at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on Friday, December 11, which is in the Tampa area. There is still no official word on how long the Tropicana Field residency lasts for, but it could be ending in early April.

MLB’s Tampa Bay Devil Rays are scheduled to play their home opener for the season against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field on Friday, April 9, which is during WrestleMania 37 Weekend when WWE will be nearby at Raymond James Stadium. The Rays will then run home games all through the next week after WrestleMania. This means the final RAW at Tropicana Field could be the WrestleMania 37 go-home show on April 5. WWE would need to find a new ThunderDome location soon, and have it set up before WrestleMania, which takes place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.

