How is Kenny Omega doing?

Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on Sports Grid for an interview, during which he gave the latest health update on “The Cleaner,” who was diagnosed with diverticulitis back in December.

“Kenny, we’re all very worried about him,” he said. “He’s doing better, but he was seriously sick. His life could have been threatened had he not gotten to the doctor when he had.”

Khan continued, “He was really sick, and thankfully, he’s doing much better. We’re all wishing Kenny the best and looking forward to seeing Kenny Omega back in AEW as soon as he’s healthy.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.