Matches for future episodes of ROH TV were taped on Saturday night.

At the AEW Collision show at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, NV. on Saturday night, matches were taped before and after the show for ROH TV on HonorClub.

Featured below are complete spoiler results from the taping.

Ring Of Honor On HonorClub Spoilers (Taped On 2/10)

– ROH Women’s World Television Title Tournament Match: Taya Valkyrie (w/Johnny TV) def. Sussy Love

– ROH Women’s World Television Title Tournament Match: Red Velvet def. Sandra Moone

– ROH Women’s World Television Title Tournament Match: Abadon def. Viva Van

– ROH Women’s World Television Title Tournament Match: Billie Starkz def. Robyn Renegade

– Ethan Page def. Anthony Henry

– The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) def. Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson)

– Bryan Keith def. Slice Boogie

– Lee Johnson def. Sonico

– The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) def. Lights Camera Faction (Action Braxton & Ice Williams)

– Dalton Castle (w/Brandon & Brent) def. Kenny King

– Darby Allin def. JD Drake (w/Anthony Henry)