Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally addressed the “slap heard ’round the world.”
This weekend, the WWE legend took to Instagram to share a clip from the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event of himself slapping Cody Rhodes.
In the post, The Rock shared the following statement:
I was born into this crazy world and I love every second of it.
It’s been decades since pro wrestling has been buzzing like this for WRESTLEMANIA and this has become rare air that we’re all breathing, and it’s very f**king cool & exciting for us, as wrestlers, our company and most importantly – all our fans.
Your hero f**ked around and he found out quick what happens when you talk about our family with disrespect.
Lines crossed and blurred – bring it.
We don’t toe the mark for no one.
Road to Wrestlemania begins…
~ people’s champ