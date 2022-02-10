AEW President Tony Khan spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider and gave a lengthy answer when asked why fans should tune into tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

“Well, there’s a lot to come this week. There’s going to be some great wrestling on the show. We’ll follow up on last week’s show,” Khan said. “Of course, the MJF and CM Punk match with tremendous. So seeing what’s next with MJF and CM Punk, I think that’s very exciting. We’ll see what’s next following up on the situation with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. And we’ll have this huge surprise, we’ll have a debut, somebody in action for the first time in AEW and somebody that’s going to be with us going forward. I’ve got some other fun things planned, matches that haven’t been announced yet, and of course, one match that has been announced, to me, the most important thing of all, the AEW world championship, Hangman Page defending the title versus Lance Archer in the Texas Death match.

“And we’ve seen Hangman Page have some great matches on the run up to becoming the champion. And of course his title win and his defenses against Bryan Danielson have just been classic. And he’s on this great run of matches. And Lance Archer is again, a master detective of the Texas Death Match as we established on Dynamite when he beat Mox, who seems so often in AEW to be unbeatable, and Lance Archer is one of very few people ever to do it. You can count on your hand very quickly, how many people have ever beaten Jon Moxley in an AEW match? I thought it would be a very fitting main event for this great show.

“And there’s going to be so much great stuff in the two hours on TBS on Wednesday night Dynamite this week. So hopefully the lure of the surprise and the promise of some great wrestling and some great follow up and storytelling on the road to Revolution pay-per-view. I think hopefully that’ll be enticing enough to get a really good audience for Wednesday night Dynamite this week.”

For those who missed it, you can click here for a big possible spoiler for tonight’s show. Below is the updated Dynamite line-up. Be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

* Tony Khan will make a huge talent announcement

* First qualifying match for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at the AEW Revolution PPV with Khan’s new signing vs. Isiah Kassidy

* Serena Deeb issues 5 Minute Rookie Challenge

* MJF will speak on his win over CM Punk

* Chris Jericho has called an Inner Circle Team Meeting

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends in an Open Challenge against the debuting A.Q.A

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match

