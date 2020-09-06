During a media scrum with Tony Khan, he assured everyone that Matt Hardy is doing okay. He was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, but was cleared there as well. There was some criticism online from people who believed that they only continued the match because Hardy wanted to, but he says that the doctor would not have okayed him if he didn’t think he was able to continue. Khan stated, “I never would have went against the doctor’s decision, and most importantly, Matt would not have been able to overrule the doctor’s decision – Not with the doctor himself or with me.”

As for allowing Matt to do the scaffold spot after hitting his head, Khan says he was extremely concerned about that. That specific spot played in a big part in Khan pausing the match and having the doctor check him out. “It was a nervous moment and a scary moment,” Khan stated, “But that is why, knowing what these guys do and they’re thinking, I wanted to be sure he was cleared to keep going.”

Once he was okayed, they checked with Matt to see if he wanted to continue since the doctor okayed him, and he did.

Immediately following the match, Reby Hardy sent out a tweet to shame everyone involved with this spot. She adds, “Shame on everyone in that goddamn building.”