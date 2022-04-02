AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan answered various questions during the ROH Supercard of Honor media scrum on Friday night.

Khan said there’s nothing to announce in terms of a new TV deal and he gave no timeframe in which he hopes that would happen. He said Friday was a transition show.

He said the streaming numbers for the PPV shocked him and that they are trending toward the best ever for the company.

He is conflicted about running again during WrestleMania weekend, but considering the history, he might and will just get out of town Friday night.

He is interested in running an ROH show during a big AEW PPV weekend.

Khan said the ROH experience and the event itself were the most surreal moments in his life.

He is hoping to make a Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez Women’s title unification match soon as soon as they figure out her schedule.

He couldn’t tell Brian Cage about his vision for him in ROH due to the NDAs when the ROH deal was being made.

He said that Killer Kross and Scarlett were never officially booked for the show tonight. Although he likes them a lot, he said prior management talked to a lot of people and nothing was locked in.

Khan said he would talk to Maria Kanellis about her expressed interest in ROH, but later said that while he is open to ideas from talent, he is not looking for booking help. Khan did state he needs coaching help.