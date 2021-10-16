During his appearance on Rasslin With Brandon Walker, Tony Khan spoke on the potential for Adam Cole to be the top star in the entire industry. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s not crazy at all what you just said. I think Adam Cole has as much potential and has as much of a chance to be the breakthrough No. 1 star of anyone in all of wrestling right now. We talk about Hangman Page, who has that same potential and a lot of other people – MJF, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, so many people. I can’t stress enough that we have this great young roster and great young fanbase. It’s a great time for anybody of any age to get into AEW because we also have Sting, who has been the last man standing of that generation. There may be other guys, but Sting is still on TV on TNT.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Rasslin With Brandon Walker. H/T 411Mania.