On the latest edition of A Shot of Brandi AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes explained why the legendary Arn Anderson took a tumble off the apron during Dynamite: Grand Slam, which occurred during the American Nightmare’s matchup with Malakai Black. Check out the reason why in the highlights below.

“We designed our ring based on the New Japan specs. The aprons are extra wide so the guys and girls can do stuff on the apron. What happens, is the post is farther away. Normally, you can just wrap around the post and get to the other side. [Inaudible] That was the distance from about right here [holds arms out]. Arn’s not familiar with that and the ropes are smaller too, so he went to make that switch and there was nothing to hold onto. It’s the craziest thing a referee has ever told me, when Paul Turner said, ‘He fell down.’ [I said] ‘Who fell down?’ Then I just saw Arn. He’s a legend though and he threatened to shoot me.”

The full edition of Shot of Brandi can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)