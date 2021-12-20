AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on Culture State to discuss all things pro-wrestling, and hype up this week’s Holiday Bash editions of AEW programming.

During the interview Khan also spoke about the January 8th Battle of the Belts television special and confirmed that it will only be a one-hour show. He later adds that because of its length not every title will be defended.

It’s a one hour show. It’s a one hour event, so I can’t put every belt on the line. It’s a great chance on a Saturday night to expand the reach of AEW by giving the fans great championship matches on a Saturday night, which is a night people love watching wrestling, especially for a big event. There is going to be big championship matches. I’m very excited about it.

As of this writing the only match confirmed for Battle of the Belts is Britt Baker defending the AEW women’s champion against the division’s first ever champion, Riho.

