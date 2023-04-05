AEW President Tony Khan is promising a “very important announcement” during tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY.

Khan spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said the announcement is something he’s dreamed of for years, a huge milestone for the company. SI noted that Khan sees the announcement as being pivotal to the AEW’s success.

“This is something I’ve dreamed of for years,” Khan said. “It’s a huge milestone for AEW, and I can’t wait to talk about it. There will be fans around the world who will be excited—it is one of the most important announcements ever in AEW.”

You can click here for the loaded line-up announced for tonight’s Dynamite. Khan said it will be a special night for the company.

“It’s going to be a special night for AEW,” he said. “All Access will be on after Dynamite, which is a great chance to see Adam Cole’s recovery. It’s going to be a great night from start to finish.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.