NJPW has announced that tickets for its May 21st Resurgence event are now on sale.
The show takes place from the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach California and will feature a number of your favorite NJPW stars. At this time, no card has been revealed.
After a slight delay in ticket sales to allow for alterations in seat and staging layout, Resurgence tickets will be available tomorrow, April 5th at 10am PDT.
NJPW STRONG LIVE will bring the best wrestlers from the US and Japan to do battle in sunny southern California! Resurgence will be live on pay per view, with archives released on NJPW STRONG on Demand in the future for NJPW World subscribers.
The Walter Pyramid has been the site of some historic NJPW action through 2018 and 2019, including the Super J-Cup in 2019. With the expectations already set high for the action in this stunning venue, the NJPW wrestlers are looking to make this show one for the history books as well! Be there in person as NJPW STRONG continues to make waves in 2023!
