The Miz is unhappy with all of the surprises that he had to endure at WrestleMania 39.

The A-Lister had an impromptu match with Pat McAfee, attacked by 49ers Tight End George Kittle, was encountered by Shane McMahon (who immediately got injured), then knocked out by Snoop Dogg. Suffice to say, the former two-time world champion was not happy.

Miz recounted all of these events during a recent interview with Kyle Brandt’s Basement.

I’ll never listen to another Snoop Dogg album ever again. ‘Doggystyle’ was one of my first CDs I ever bought in high school and now I can’t even hear his voice anymore. He put me in three impromptu matches. No one has ever had three matches at WrestleMania. I did that this year. I guess I broke a record. I’ll never draft George Kittle as my tight end. I don’t care if he’s the last tight end. I will choose a quarterback, a running back, I will leave the tight end blank. I never want to hear George Kittle’s name. I will choose Kyle Rudolph over George Kittle. I’m never listening to the Pat McAfee Show ever again. I was a fan of Pat McAfee, but no more.

On McAfee, Miz says he was sucker punched, then blindsided by Kittle.

While I’m talking to Snoop, McAfee sucker punches me. I roll out of the ring, get my bearings straight, George Kittle hops the barricade, no one stops him, and he takes my head off. McAfee punts my face off. It’s a handicap match and I’m in a $10,000 suit. The suit is ruined.

Miz is later asked about Shane’s injury…

We always tell kids not to do what we do at home for a reason. This is very dangerous and we’re trained professionals. Things happen in the ring that are sometimes out of your control. When you get in the ring with me, you might get hurt. That kind of happened with Shane.

Finally, Miz talks Snoop Dogg punching him in the face and hitting him with a People’s Elbow.

He had those Death Row rings, which are basically like a brass knuckle. Knocked me once, my steel jaw took it, got back up and he had to do another sucker punch and then he does a people’s elbow. Those rings he had on, I still have an indent in my chin. I’m surprised he didn’t break his hand when he felt my jaw.

Miz was then attacked by Matt Riddle, who returned to WWE on this past Monday’s edition of Raw.

