Damian Priest is proud of Rhea Ripley.

The Archer of Infamy spoke about his fellow Judgment Day member during a recent interview with Ryan Satin on the Out Of Character podcast. Priest recalls his days with the new SmackDown women’s champion in NXT, even calling her a little sister.

Yeah, the homie Rhea. Obviously, everybody knows that we became friends in NXT and we’ve stayed close ever since, she’s like my little sister. I’m so happy and proud of [her WrestleMania title win]. I legit got a little emotional last night, seeing how hard she’s worked. She’s been through a lot, being away from her home and her family. A lot of us sacrifice but not to that level. Her family is literally on the other side of the planet and [she’ll] go years without seeing them.

The former U.S. Champion later discusses how proud he is of Ripley, especially since she’s accomplished all of this by being so far away from her family.

For somebody that grew up very close knit with their family, that’s hard. But she muscles through, literally, and keeps working hard and never stops striving for more. It’s really gratifying on my end to witness it and to be a part of it and to share that enjoyment she’s feeling right now. So proud of her.

Priest was the only member of the Judgment Day who didn’t compete on the WrestleMania 39 card. He did accompany Dominik Mysterio in his match against his father, Rey Mysterio, on night one.

