Valhalla (aka Sarah Logan) is happy to be back with WWE but admits that getting released back in 2020 was a hard pill to swallow.

The 29-year-old star was one of many talents who were let go that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble and has remained a member of the roster ever since, where she now teams with the Viking Raiders next to her real-life husband, Erik.

Speaking with PW Insider, Valhalla opened up about her 2020 release.

I mean, getting that news that you’ve been released is always heart-shattering. Especially… I am a wrestler through and through. I did it for five years before I even came to WWE. I wasn’t in some other profession that just landed me in WWE. So, when you get that call, it’s earth-shattering.

Despite the heartbreak, Valhalla now feels like everything worked out as it should.

But looking at it from where I’m standing now, I got released, but we shuttered our farm, I had our son, and now I’m back with the boys… That’s like a storybook. So it just makes me, again, reiterate that we’re doing exactly what we’re supposed to be doing and the Gods are showing us that by giving us all these opportunities.

Valhalla was recently accused of stealing the gimmick of popular indie wrestler Max The Imapler. You can read about that here.