Big E looks back on his WWE Championship reign.

The New Day member cashed in his Money In The Bank on Bobby Lashley back in 2021 to capture his first world title with the company. However, he would drop the title at WWE Day One at the beginning of 2022 in a multi-man match before suffering a neck injury that has kept him out of action for over a year.

The 37-year-old superstar opened up about his first reign during an interview with Popculture, where he admitted that he wanted more from it, but does acknowledge how much of a grind being the world champion can be.

It was a great learning experience for me (being WWE Champion). It was one of those things where, you know, if I’m being honest, I wanted more. I didn’t feel like I had the best reign. I feel like there was a lot of meat left on the bone, a lot more that we could have done there so yeah, for me, I was really fortunate and really blessed to have that opportunity and really grateful for it as well but you know, the one thing, I felt like I was proud of myself in that, the demands with that title are real. There are times where when I had the title, in a week, I might be in seven different cities. Going from not just Raw and SmackDown, also going to live events and then having to do conferences in Vegas and then going to New York to do media. It was a constant grind but I really embraced the grind, I really loved it and one of the things I got to do too outside of the ring.

Staying on the subject, Big E talks about all the incredible things he got to do when he was the world champion.

I had just a myriad of things I got to do outside of the ring, even getting to do intros for Fury-Wilder 3, getting to do boxing walkouts, The Breakfast Club, so many of the things that went on outside of the ring during that time and really feeling like, man, I have the confidence and oh, I can go on these big platforms and I can crush it. Really feeling like, yeah, I’m meant to do this so, for me, in many ways, even though I wanted more out of the reign and felt like a lot more could have been accomplished in-ring and on TV, on SmackDown, on Raw. As much as I have those feelings, I’m also so grateful for the opportunity and so grateful for so many doors that have opened because of that run but yeah, it’s definitely something that I’m incredibly proud of and grateful for and I can go on and on about it but honestly, truly, I don’t get there without Kofi (Kingston) and (Xavier) Woods and just the experience with The New Day and really being able to open up and expand and grow as a performer because of those two.

Big E has not wrestled since March 2022.

