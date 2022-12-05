NWA’s Natalia Markova did an interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co where she discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, she talked about people saying that WWE’s Sarah Logan’s new look on SmackDown is a direct rip off of Max the Impaler:

“I mean, honestly, I think it is a ripoff because I know for a fact that Sarah knows Max. I think it’s again, that goes back to this disrespect thing. You can do something similar. There are different versions. You could do this gimmick. You can do this type of personality. But I think that she just saw that it was successful and she was like, alright, I’m in a bigger company and I can do whatever I want. I think people just feel like they could do whatever they want if they’re in WWE, which honestly, again, if it would be 50 years ago when there was no internet, you can get away with that. But now, everybody knows everything. I could go on Twitter and you can see Max. Even if you don’t know who Max is, we’re still in the same business and I think you need to respect each other, and just out of respect, you could maybe use different colors or different patterns. It was just totally similar. To me, it feels like a disrespectful ripoff. I think that shouldn’t be happening in wrestling. I love Max. I think she’s awesome. So please, please, respect her career. She’s an independent wrestler at this point. It’s hard for her to do what she does. She’s not signed to a huge amount of money and she makes money out of this. So please, wrestlers, be respectful to each other.”