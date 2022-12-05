Thanks to Paul Miller for the following WWE live event results from Sunday’s show in Petersburg, Virginia at the VSU Multipurpose Center:

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Gallows pinned Mysterio after a Magic Killer. There was a big reaction when Mia Yim slammed Finn Balor

* Emma defeated Xia Li

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory announced via video that he will not be defending against Seth Rollins tonight but Adam Pearce came out to veto the decision

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained over Shinsuke Nakamura

* A backstage segment aired with Asuka and Mia Yim laid out with Damage CTRL standing over them

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Ridge Holland and Butch but via DQ when Sami Zayn interfered. Solo Sikoa also interfere until Kevin Owens made the save to set up the next match

* Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, Ridge Holland and Butch defeated The Usos, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa. The six-man started with a brawl but Strowman came out so Adam Pearce made it the eight-man match. Owens pinned Jey Uso with the Stunner

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY retained over Asuka and Mia Yim

* Elias and Matt Riddle defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over Seth Rollins. Match of the night, in and out of the ring action. Theory tried to walk out but Rollins stopped him, then there was a ref bump and a low blow by Theory to get the pin. Theory missed a belt shot after the match and Rollins hit the Stomp to send everyone home happy

