Tony Khan has a lot of respect for the AEW World Champion MJF, but the company president does admit that the Salt of the Earth is very difficult to work with.

Khan spoke on MJF during a recent appearance with K&C Masterpiece, where he credited him as a great professional wrestler before hyping up his upcoming Iron-Man title defense against Bryan Danielson at the March 5th AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Calls MJF a great wrestler but says he’s very difficult to work with:

He’s one of the most dislikable people there is. He elicits that emotion for a lot of people. He’s a very challenging personality and very hard to work with, but he’s a great professional wrestler. We saw it last week, that incredible match to kick off Championship Fight Night on Dynamite. MJF is a great wrestler, he showed it out there one-on-one against (Konosuke) Takeshita.

Hypes MJF vs. Danielson Iron Man Match:

It’ll be the ultimate test for a champion, for a pro wrestler, on March 5 at Revolution, in the main event, a 60-minute Iron Man match when MJF goes one-on-one with the greatest technical wrestler in the world, maybe the greatest technical wrestler of all time, ‘The American Dragon’ Bryan Danielson. MJF, if you don’t like him, get ready to see him get put through the ultimate test of punishment. We’ll see what kind of wrestler and champion he is. Knowing, as a fan, you’re going to see Bryan Danielson wrestle for 60 minutes, what a treat.

