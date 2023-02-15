Cody Rhodes is proud of what WWE is offering fans for WrestleMania 39, but now he’s walking back on some previous comments he made about The Rock.

The American Nightmare had said in past interviews that The Great One wasn’t needed to make this year’s Showcase of the Immortals any more spectacular than it already was, but in a new chat with Sports Illustrated, he’s invited The Brahma Bull to return. Check out his full thoughts on the subject below.

Walks it back and welcomes The Rock if he were to come to WrestleMania Hollywood:

I said the other day, and I said it in a pretty nice way, ‘all respect to the Rock, I like what we have.’ I’m going to walk that one back. WrestleMania is amazing. If Rock decides to come to WrestleMania, please. Simply because, we’re able to have WrestleMania because of someone like The Rock, and Rock was able to have WrestleMania because of somebody like (Hulk) Hogan, and because of the Dustys [Dusty Rhodes], the Flairs [Ric Flair], the Pipers [Roddy Piper]. Our industry doesn’t just exist, the content is so important in keeping it healthy and keeping it going and respecting these long-time fans.

How important The Rock his family have been to the legacy of wrestling:

I hope I didn’t talk out of turn because I absolutely adore The Rock and would love it if he was present in any setting. His family is massively important to what we do and if Rock decides to show up to WrestleMania, Hollywood would love that. I will say, if Rock doesn’t come to WrestleMania, we have an unbelievable card, if not the best ever, at the biggest ever in terms of the financials, the gates, two days in Hollywood. It’s a win-win.

Full interview is below.

