AEW President Tony Khan pays tribute to the late Jerry Jarrett.

The legendary wrestling promoter passed away last Tuesday following a battle with cancer of the esophagus. A “Celebration of Life” service was held earlier today, one that many of his family, friends, and colleagues attended, including Khan.

Khan took to Twitter to show his respect for Jarrett and writes online that he was one of the best of all time and a hero to him. His full tweet reads, “Today we paid tribute to the life and legacy of Jerry Jarrett, the legendary promoter and wrestler + the greatest wrestling booker of all-time. I never got the chance to know Jerry, but he was a hero to me and to countless people, and he has an amazing family. Rest In Peace Jerry.”

Jarrett’s son, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, competed on last week’s AEW Dynamite in his father’s honor. Check out Khan’s tweet below.