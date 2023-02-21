Friday’s live Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.383 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down 3.52% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.468 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.58 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 4.91% from the previous week’s 0.64 rating. This past week’s 0.58 key demo rating represents 756,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 6.2% from the 839,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.64 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 18-34 demo this week, even with the previous week’s #2 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV, even with the previous week’s #7 ranking. While SmackDown ranked #1 in the key demographic on broadcast TV for Friday night, Shark Tank on ABC topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.911 million viewers, also drawing a 0.49 key demo rating.

SmackDown drew the fourth-highest total audience and the fourth-highest key demo rating of the year so far. Friday’s show drew well over the 2022 FOX average in viewership and the key demo rating. Cable ports competition on Friday included the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, the NBA All-Stars Rising Stars, two NHL games on ESPN, the NASCAR Trucks Race on FS1, NASCAR Trucks Qualifying on FS1, NASCAR Xfinity Practice on FS1, NASCAR Cup Series Practice on FS1, the PGA Tour Genesis Invitational on The Golf Channel, the Champions Tour: Chubb Classic on The Golf Channel, Liga MX Soccer on TUDN, Liga MX Soccer on FOX Deportes, Women’s College Gymnastics on ESPN2, one College Softball game on ESPN2, and one College Basketball game on ESPN2. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was up 3.52% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was up 4.91% from the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 9.66% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 7.40% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 show was a taped episode.

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on ESPN topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.54 key demo rating, also drawing 1.395 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.158 million viewers, also drawing a 0.20 key demo rating.

Friday’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown aired live from Bell Centre in Montreal, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for Elimination Chamber, Asuka vs. Liv Morgan, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya and Shotzi, The Viking Raiders vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defending against Madcap Moss, plus an appearance by hometown star Sami Zayn, which was the show-closing segment.

Below is our 2023 SmackDown Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from Friday’s show:

January 6 Episode: 2.257 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.326 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.257 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.544 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 2.384 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 10 Episode: 2.468 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.383 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode:

2022 Viewership Average: 2.123 million viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.51 rating per episode over 52 episodes

2022 FOX Viewership Average: 2.173 million viewers per episode over 50 episodes

2022 FOX 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.53 rating per episode over 50 episodes

2021 Viewership Average: 2.050 million viewers per episode over 52 episodes (2,082,154 without Best Of episode)

2021 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.54 rating per episode over 52 episodes (0.55 without Best Of episode)

2021 FOX Viewership Average: 2.127 million viewers per episode over 50 episodes

2021 FOX 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.56 rating per episode over 50 episodes

2021 FS1 Viewership Average: 758,667 viewers per episode (includes Best Of episode; 949,000 without it)

2021 FS1 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.20 rating per episode (includes Best Of episode; 0.27 without it)

2020 Viewership Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Viewership Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Viewership Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

