AEW President, CEO & Head of Creative Tony Khan has addressed the controversial rap from Max Caster on the 100th episode of AEW Dark, which aired last night on YouTube.

As noted, Caster made controversial remarks about Olympian Simone Biles, the 2006 Duke Lacrosse rape scandal, and AEW’s Julia Hart. The promo was deleted from the AEW Dark episode on YouTube, and the episode was then re-uploaded. AEW and Caster, and his partner Anthony Bowens, were met with significant backlash on social media, which has continued today. You can click here for our original report and video of the rap.

In an update, Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and said the rap was “terrible.” Khan said the rap never should have aired as they they should’ve caught it in the editing process as the episode was taped last Wednesday in Charlotte, NC before Dynamite. Khan also said he will be taking over the editing of Dark and Elevation moving forward.

“On the subject of Dark and one of those teams that broke through and really came and did a good job through Dark, one of those teams is The Acclaimed. That’s Anthony Bowens & Max Caster. And speaking of Dark, last night on Dark, Max Caster’s rap was terrible,” Khan said. “I was not out there in the moment when he did it. It was not during Dynamite. I was out back when Max had said this rap. I had not heard it until last night, truthfully.

“In the editing process, it should have been caught. We deleted the episode and re-posted it with that edited out, but it shouldn’t have aired. I put such tight controls on Dynamite, and this would never have happened there because Max’s raps, I have always gone over them with him. And, frankly, every segment on Dynamite, I don’t script or write wrestlers’ promos, but the bullet points, I give. In this case, it shouldn’t have happened. What will happen going forward is I will be taking over the editing of Dark and Elevation myself. I was already editing Dynamite and Rampage. And I do a lot, and now I will also be editing Dark and Elevation. It’s unfortunate that it came to that.”

Stay tuned for more. Below is the audio from Busted Open:

