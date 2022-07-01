Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier this week from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. You can click here for spoilers from the taping.

Rampage will open up with the first-ever Royal Rampage match to earn the first title shot from Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at a later date. The 20-man match will feature Rush making his AEW in-ring debut, Frankie Kazarian, Orange Cassidy, Tony Nese, Matt Hardy, John Silver, Dustin Rhodes, Darby Allin, The Butcher, Brody King, The Blade, “Hangman” Adam Page, Powerhouse Hobbs, Dante Martin, Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, FTW Champion Ricky Starks, Penta Oscuro, Konosuke Takeshita, and Max Caster.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter to explain the rules for the match. There will be two rings, one red and one blue, and a new wrestler will enter an alternating ring every minute, until all 20 wrestlers have filled up both rings, 10 wrestlers in each one. There will be a winner from each ring, and then those wrestlers will face off under Battle Royal rules to determine the winner, and the new #1 contender to Moxley.

“Each minute a new wrestler enters an alternating ring, red/blue, until all 20 wrestlers enter, 10 wrestlers in each ring. Each ring has a winner, & they’ll fight under battle royal rules to determine who gets a shot at the @AEW Interim World Title!,” Khan wrote.

Below is the full line-up for tonight’s Rampage:

* The first-ever two-ring Royal Rampage match with Rush making his in-ring debut, Frankie Kazarian, Orange Cassidy, Tony Nese, Matt Hardy, John Silver, Dustin Rhodes, Darby Allin, The Butcher, Brody King, The Blade, “Hangman” Adam Page, Powerhouse Hobbs, Dante Martin, Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, FTW Champion Ricky Starks, Penta Oscuro, Konosuke Takeshita, and Max Caster. The winner will become the new #1 contender to Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for a title shot at a later date

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Bishamon (Yoshi-Hashi, Hirooki Goto) in a non-title match

* Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose in the main event

#AEWRampage: The Royal Rampage:

Each minute a new wrestler enters an alternating ring, red/blue, until all 20 wrestlers enter, 10 wrestlers in each ring.

Each ring has a winner, & they’ll fight under battle royal rules to determine who gets a shot at the @AEW Interim World Title! pic.twitter.com/Fo5HUCqcis — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 1, 2022

