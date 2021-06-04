AEW President Tony Khan recently sat down with Variety and discussed a number of different topics related to his position with the NFL and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Khan also spoke about key elements in expanding AEW’s engagement, including the use of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. Highlights from the interview are below.

Discusses how unpredictability can help with viewership, even in the NFL:

Unpredictable matches help viewership. You definitely want unpredictability in whatever you’re offering, and that’s one of the key strengths of the NFL.

Says how AEW wrestlers holding belts from other companies helps with their reach:

A lot of AEW wrestlers hold belts in other companies. It’s great for us, it expands our reach, and it shows what great wrestlers we have.

How bringing in Shaq helped AEW’s engagement with outside fans: