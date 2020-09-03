AEW President Tony Khan was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how his deal with the NWA’s Thunder Rosa came to fruition and the creation of the Mimosa Mayhem match for Chris Jericho. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the deal he made with Billy Corgan and how Kenny Omega initially brought up Thunder Rosa’s name:

“Thunder Rosa is great. I hadn’t really thought about reaching out and booking Thunder Rosa. I was with Kenny Omega and Omega brought up when we were talking about contenders that he thought Thunder Rosa would be great, but she works for the NWA. I thought we could work something out. Billy (Corgan) said he thought it would be a great idea. He said he thinks all champions should be fighting champions so why shouldn’t their champion come in and challenge for our titles? We think Thunder Rosa is a very good wrestler and we will find out how Thunder Rosa and Shida stack up at All Out. I think it’s a great match. It was a fun one to book and I was glad to put it on the card.”

How the Mimosa Mayhem matchup between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy came about:

“Chris Jericho and I had been talking and I kicked around this name of doing a Mimosa thing and Chris loved it. It was an idea we kicked around of him doing some Mimosa thing because you have the orange thing and a little bit of the bubbly. It was a great promotional thing. For what we could do with it, I didn’t know. Chris called me one day. He said he had a great idea and I said, I bet it’s a Mimosa Mayhem match. That is exactly what it was. I didn’t know what a Mimosa Mayhem match was and that’s where Chris’ genius came in. The rules they came up with were, first and foremost, there could be a pin or submission, but then adding in the possibility of somebody going into the tank as a way to lose. It is a tank of O.J. and champaign, the Mimosa tank. There is going to be a lot of Mimosa.”

Full interview can be found here. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)