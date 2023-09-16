This past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite saw world champion MJF pay homage to WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner by doing his famous ‘Steiner Math’ promo on Samoa Joe, which Steiner himself cut back during his TNA days on…Samoa Joe.

AEW President Tony Khan revealed during an interview with Insider that MJF was the one who came up with the idea.

That particular one was him. Wrestling is all about collaborations and I really enjoy having that connection and the ability to create stories. We were putting down ideas for the week’s shows, and he did say that and it was a great idea. That’s how I like to put stories together. Sit down with MJF and Adam Cole, the three of us, and talk. I’ve shot videos with the two of them and they have this great partnership.

If you missed it, you can see the promo below.