AEW President Tony Khan has announced on social media that former ROH tag team champions Aussie Open will be appearing on this evening’s edition of Collision to address what they will do next.

Tonight, Saturday 9/16

State College, PA

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

Tonight, Saturday 9/16
State College, PA
Saturday Night AEW Collision
Live on TNT 8pm ET/7pm CT We'll hear from one of the world's best tag teams, Aussie Open, winners of 7 of their past 9 AEW tag team matches, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis, on AEW Collision TONIGHT!

UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:

-Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander or Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship

-FTR vs. The Iron Savages for the AEW Tag Team Championship

-Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill

-Anthony Bowens vs. Evil Uno

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Scorpion Sky

-The Hardy Boys vs. The Righteous

-We’ll hear from Aussie Open