Baron Corbin has one of the most protective finishers among the current WWE roster.

The End of Days has won Corbin hundreds of matches and had never been kicked out of under the WWE banner. That was until WrestleMania 38, when Drew McIntyre kicked out of the move and went on to defeat Corbin in a grudge match.

During his recent interview with Fightful Corbin revealed that it was not his call for McIntyre to kick out of the move, nor was he happy that it happened. He is not making a huge fuss over it as the moment has come and gone but he did fight for the End of Days to be protected for a long time. He later tells the publication that he’s done basically everything the WWE has ever asked of him, including playing characters other would have had difficulty playing.

The full interview with Corbin will drop later this week.