AEW President Tony Khan recently joined The Chase McCabe Show to hype up his company’s All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium later this month. One of the marquee matchups at the event will be Sting and Darby Allin battling AR Fox and Swerve Strickland in a Coffin Match.

When talking about the match Khan called Sting’s time in AEW the greatest run of his career and praised the Icon for being able to perform at such a high caliber in his sixties.

When you talk about some of the biggest names in pro wrestling, for me it starts and ends with Sting. He’s one of the all-time legends. He’s one of my all-time favorites. Sting is still a huge part of AEW, and one of the greatest things we accomplished was bringing Sting out of retirement. He is still wrestling to this day. He is undefeated in AEW, in fact, and he’s on the greatest run of his career right now in AEW.

