AEW President Tony Khan was the latest guest on the Rasslin With Brandon Walker show to discuss his decision to bring back fans to live events, which have included several pay per views and weekly tapings of Dynamite. Hear what Khan had to say on the matter below.

On being inspired by drive-in movies to bring back fans:

Eventually, as we’ve gone on and learned more, we learned we could do outdoor shows with limited risk of transmission as long as we kept everyone split up. I wanted to bring fans back and allow fans to come to the show in a safe manner. This was inspired by drive-in movies. When I saw drive-in movies were doing it, I was thinking there had to be a way to do it. At first, I thought about doing drive-in wrestling, but it wasn’t viable to get the ring set-up and do it with cars, though I do think people have tried it and it’s a cool idea.

Says AEW was the first to have pod-seating even over professional sports:

For us, doing a live television show, sooner or later you’re going to run into logistical problems with weather and other challenges. Before any sports had done it, we were the first ones to have pod seating and giving them a chance to do socially distance viewings of the show.

